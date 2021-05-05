See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Lori Berumen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Lori Berumen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Lori Berumen works at The Healing Space - Family And Integrative Medicine in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ana Maria Arroyave MD Pllc
    7100 Westwind Dr Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 249-4676

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 05, 2021
Lori listens carefully when you are speaking about the issues you are having. She explains things very well. After my visit I felt like she really wanted to find the correct solution to my ailment
Daniel S. — May 05, 2021
Photo: Lori Berumen, PA-C
About Lori Berumen, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326680786
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lori Berumen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lori Berumen works at The Healing Space - Family And Integrative Medicine in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Lori Berumen’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lori Berumen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Berumen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Berumen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Berumen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

