Lori Berumen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Berumen, PA-C
Overview
Lori Berumen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Lori Berumen works at
Locations
Ana Maria Arroyave MD Pllc7100 Westwind Dr Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 249-4676
Ratings & Reviews
Lori listens carefully when you are speaking about the issues you are having. She explains things very well. After my visit I felt like she really wanted to find the correct solution to my ailment
About Lori Berumen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326680786
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Lori Berumen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Berumen.
