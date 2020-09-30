Dr. Lori Angotti, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Angotti, OD
Overview
Dr. Lori Angotti, OD is an Optometrist in Bridgeport, WV.
Dr. Angotti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Eye Associates120 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angotti?
Awesome eye dr. Highly recommend...
About Dr. Lori Angotti, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962520387
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angotti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angotti works at
Dr. Angotti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.