Dr. Loretta Murphy, DC
Overview
Dr. Loretta Murphy, DC is a Chiropractor in Eureka, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2803 E St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 822-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Loretta Murphy, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043209802
Frequently Asked Questions
