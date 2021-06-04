See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Loretta Adair, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Loretta Adair, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Loretta Adair works at Memphis Primary Care Specialists in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Primary Care Specialists
    3960 Knight Arnold Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 369-6000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 04, 2021
    Dare I say. Yes I shall. God brought me to here. She has a passion to heal. And you will be if you accept her advice and follow it. Miracles happen the most with her encouragement and wisdom of how to heal your body.
    A.A.Sarti — Jun 04, 2021
    Photo: Loretta Adair, FNP
    About Loretta Adair, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285792648
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loretta Adair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Loretta Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Loretta Adair works at Memphis Primary Care Specialists in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Loretta Adair’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Loretta Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loretta Adair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loretta Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loretta Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

