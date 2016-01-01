Lorenda Griffin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorenda Griffin, LISW
Overview
Lorenda Griffin, LISW is a Counselor in Dayton, OH.
Locations
- 1 135 W Dorothy Ln Ste 205, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 602-8068
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Lorenda Griffin, LISW
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorenda Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorenda Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lorenda Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorenda Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorenda Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorenda Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.