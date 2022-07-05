Lorena Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorena Walker, FNP
Offers telehealth
Lorena Walker, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Lorena Walker works at
Physicians Healthcare Associates PA2260 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-4632
Very respectful and attentive to her parents needs. Explains well and gets straight to the point.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871022137
Lorena Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
