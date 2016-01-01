Lorena Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorena Garcia, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorena Garcia, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Lorena Garcia works at
Locations
La Ventana Behavioral Health1990 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 522-4602
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lorena Garcia, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457694606
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorena Garcia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorena Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
