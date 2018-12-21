See All Nurse Practitioners in Horizon City, TX
Lorena Burillo, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lorena Burillo, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lorena Burillo, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Horizon City, TX. 

Lorena Burillo works at Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - Horizon in Horizon City, TX with other offices in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - Horizon
    13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste A, Horizon City, TX 79928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4624
  2. 2
    Elite Obgyn Services of El Paso Pllc
    11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4624
  3. 3
    Physicians for Women El Paso
    1671 N Zaragoza Rd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 201-3211
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    LongoriaOB/GYN
    4659 Cohen Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 201-0129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Menopause
Osteoporosis
Birth Control
Menopause
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lorena Burillo?

    Dec 21, 2018
    Nurse Practitioner Lorena Burillo is highly recommend she is professional, attentive and thorough with every consultation visit. Her staff works hard to make same day visits or within weekly time frame and is very welcoming. Great staff and providers!
    Vanessa in El Paso, TX — Dec 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lorena Burillo, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lorena Burillo, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lorena Burillo to family and friends

    Lorena Burillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lorena Burillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorena Burillo, WHNP.

    About Lorena Burillo, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548290307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rancho Santiago Community College - Associates Degree in Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorena Burillo, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorena Burillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lorena Burillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lorena Burillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Lorena Burillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Burillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorena Burillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorena Burillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lorena Burillo, WHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.