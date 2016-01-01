Loren Martinez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loren Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Loren Martinez, PA-C
Overview
Loren Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anaheim, CA.
Loren Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Medical Clinic801 N Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 774-7500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Loren Martinez?
About Loren Martinez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972894624
Frequently Asked Questions
Loren Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Loren Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Loren Martinez works at
2 patients have reviewed Loren Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loren Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loren Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loren Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.