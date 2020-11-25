Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D is a Counselor in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Locations
Lone Tree Office9220 Teddy Ln Ste 1000D, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 772-7474Tuesday11:00am - 7:30pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was essential to me I find a counselor who could work with me through Biblical standards, guiding me with the Lord's wisdom to appropriately channel my energies in resolving numerous conflicts existing in my life. I could not ask for anyone better. I am able to be "naked and unashamed" with her without fear of being judged. She gently offers alternate routes to conflict resolution without a harsh reprimand my intention was wrong. If you are Christian and are desiring the Lord's view of your situation, I can guarantee you Dr. Laughlin enters every session prayerfully and allows the Lord's Wisdom to flow through her. I'm also confident if you aren't of the Christian faith, you will recognize her intelligent and compassionate comprehension of how our emotions often deter us from reaching a peaceful mindset with the ability to pursue our best life ... first by recognizing our own flaws, seeking forgiveness from those we have hurt and becoming the best version of ourselves!
About Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D
- Counseling
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033216700
Education & Certifications
- The Guidance Center - Murfreesboro, TN
- California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno
- San Francisco State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughlin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.