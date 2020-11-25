See All Counselors in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D is a Counselor in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno.

Dr. Laughlin works at Abounding Heart Counseling, PLLC in Lone Tree, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Tree Office
    Lone Tree Office
9220 Teddy Ln Ste 1000D, Lone Tree, CO 80124
(720) 772-7474
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Christian Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2020
    It was essential to me I find a counselor who could work with me through Biblical standards, guiding me with the Lord's wisdom to appropriately channel my energies in resolving numerous conflicts existing in my life. I could not ask for anyone better. I am able to be "naked and unashamed" with her without fear of being judged. She gently offers alternate routes to conflict resolution without a harsh reprimand my intention was wrong. If you are Christian and are desiring the Lord's view of your situation, I can guarantee you Dr. Laughlin enters every session prayerfully and allows the Lord's Wisdom to flow through her. I'm also confident if you aren't of the Christian faith, you will recognize her intelligent and compassionate comprehension of how our emotions often deter us from reaching a peaceful mindset with the ability to pursue our best life ... first by recognizing our own flaws, seeking forgiveness from those we have hurt and becoming the best version of ourselves!
    Kari Sidebbottom — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. Loren Laughlin, PSY.D

    • Counseling
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033216700
    Education & Certifications

    • The Guidance Center - Murfreesboro, TN
    • California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno
    • San Francisco State Univeristy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laughlin works at Abounding Heart Counseling, PLLC in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Laughlin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.