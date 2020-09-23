Dr. Loren Hoffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Hoffman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Loren Hoffman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Lee Mental Health10140 Deer Run Farms Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 275-3222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
An absolutely phenomenal Dr. who understands children and can relate very well to those with learning difficulties.
About Dr. Loren Hoffman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1154631778
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- University of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
