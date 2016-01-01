Lorelei Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lorelei Salazar, PA-C
Overview
Lorelei Salazar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Lorelei Salazar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Student Health Services1 Utsa Cir, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 458-4142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorelei Salazar?
About Lorelei Salazar, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972733236
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorelei Salazar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorelei Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorelei Salazar works at
2 patients have reviewed Lorelei Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorelei Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorelei Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorelei Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.