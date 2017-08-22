See All Counselors in Puyallup, WA
Loran Inman, LMHC

Counseling
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Loran Inman, LMHC is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA. 

Loran Inman works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loran Inman, LMHC
    3908 10th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 286-4211
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2017
    He is an exceptionally caring man that listens well and guides gently to have good boundaries in your life and be your best. Love him!
    Stephanie Ealy in San Diego, CA — Aug 22, 2017
    About Loran Inman, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972761922
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Redlands
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loran Inman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loran Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Loran Inman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Loran Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Loran Inman works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Loran Inman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Loran Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loran Inman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loran Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loran Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

