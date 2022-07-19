See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Lora Deckard-Smart, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Lora Deckard-Smart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1515 Davidson St, Nashville, TN 37206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 293-8743
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lora Deckard-Smart, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306098884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lora Deckard-Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Lora Deckard-Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lora Deckard-Smart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lora Deckard-Smart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lora Deckard-Smart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

