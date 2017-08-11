Dr. Lon Savik, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Savik, DC
Overview
Dr. Lon Savik, DC is a Chiropractor in Kalispell, MT.
Dr. Savik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Montana Center for Wellness and Pain Mgmt.245 Windward Way Ste 101, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 756-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savik?
Dr. Savik was able to find areas of discomfort that I was unable to pinpoint. He takes the time to listen to your concerns, and explains his methods, along with answers any questions you may have.
About Dr. Lon Savik, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1467501460
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savik works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Savik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.