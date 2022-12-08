See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Lolanda McBride, ARNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lolanda McBride, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Lolanda McBride works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 373-0496
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
How was your appointment with Lolanda McBride?

Dec 08, 2022
The entire process was timely and very professional. The precision of checking in through checking out was phenomenal. Lolanda McBride was very on point with my diagnosis and how to remedy my situation.
Sheila Bryant — Dec 08, 2022
About Lolanda McBride, ARNP

Specialties
  • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225222193
Frequently Asked Questions

Lolanda McBride, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lolanda McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lolanda McBride has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lolanda McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lolanda McBride works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Lolanda McBride’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Lolanda McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lolanda McBride.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lolanda McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lolanda McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

