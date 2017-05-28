Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lola Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lola Brown, PHD is a Psychologist in Lake Forest, CA.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
G. Fazilat Inc.23832 Rockfield Blvd Ste 150, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 768-8109
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is wonderful. She helped me feel so much better. I suffer from Panic disorder and I was collapsing. I couldn't handle living with it. I'm very thankful for all the help and support she has given me.
About Dr. Lola Brown, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1265589535
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.