Dr. Lois Wandersman, PHD
Dr. Lois Wandersman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC.
Laboratory Corporation of America1512 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 252-5455
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Lois Wandersman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033167713
Dr. Wandersman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wandersman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wandersman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wandersman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wandersman.
