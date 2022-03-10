Lois Flaugh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lois Flaugh, LCSW
Overview
Lois Flaugh, LCSW is a Counselor in Solana Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 125 N Acacia Ave Ste 107, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Directions (858) 254-2795
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have never utilized therapy before and was admittedly a bit cynical. My appt was via video conference. However I felt my session with Louis was time well spent, she was quite helpful. Lois was very friendly and engaging, listened well, and she evaluated my sensitive family issue accurately. After my session, I felt better prepared and confident about using her advice on how to communicate with a spouse and manage a certain issue. It was a nice experience and I now look forward to a few follow-up sessions. I would recommend her for family/parenting/communication issues.
About Lois Flaugh, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
