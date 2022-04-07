Loic Assobmo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Loic Assobmo, CNP
Overview
Loic Assobmo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Loic Assobmo works at
Locations
Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 739-5676
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Loic Assobmo?
Very friendly and competent. Listened to my concerns and explained everything he was doing.
About Loic Assobmo, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972030922
Frequently Asked Questions
Loic Assobmo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Loic Assobmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Loic Assobmo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loic Assobmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loic Assobmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.