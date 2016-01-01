Logan Turner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Logan Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Logan Turner
Overview
Logan Turner is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, SC.
Logan Turner works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City148 Sauls St Ste E, Lake City, SC 29560 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Logan Turner?
About Logan Turner
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1932755220
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Logan Turner using Healthline FindCare.
Logan Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Logan Turner works at
Logan Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.