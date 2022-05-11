See All Counselors in Bethlehem, PA
Logan Stano, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA. 

Logan Stano works at Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC
    51 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 360-7526
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Logan Stano, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417410051
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Moravian College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Logan Stano, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Logan Stano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Logan Stano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Logan Stano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Logan Stano works at Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Logan Stano’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Logan Stano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Stano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Stano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Stano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

