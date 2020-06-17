Logan Meyers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Logan Meyers
Overview
Logan Meyers is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Logan Meyers works at
Locations
Saginaw Valley Primary Care2970 Pierce Rd Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-0295
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough & knowledgeable
About Logan Meyers
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366926842
Logan Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Logan Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.