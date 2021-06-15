Logan Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Logan Keller, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Logan Keller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Logan Keller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Family Medicine - Aster Street2750 Aster St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 480-4900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Logan Keller?
Logan is extremely thorough, compassionate, explains conditions and remedies in a very understandable way. Goes above and beyond to help his patients, particularly when they are having difficulty with their insurance companies. He manages wait time effectively and I’ve never had to wait any longer than 15 minutes for him, yet I do not feel rushed while talking with him during my appointment.
About Logan Keller, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962894212
Frequently Asked Questions
Logan Keller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Logan Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Logan Keller works at
3 patients have reviewed Logan Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.