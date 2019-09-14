See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Charlotte, NC
Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Logan Cohen, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Charlotte, NC. 

Logan Cohen works at New Leaf Counseling Group, LLC in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dilworth/South End Office
    2201 Park Rd Apt D, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 774-3078
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Logan Cohen, MA

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
NPI Number
  • 1114215191
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Georgia
