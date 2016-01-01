Loann Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Loann Tang
Overview
Loann Tang is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA.
Loann Tang works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Factoria Med Ctr13451 SE 36th St, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 562-1316
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Loann Tang?
About Loann Tang
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639526056
Frequently Asked Questions
Loann Tang works at
Loann Tang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Loann Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loann Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loann Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.