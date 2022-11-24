See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Loan Whitmore, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Loan Whitmore, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Loan Whitmore works at Carondelet Medical Group - Riverstone in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group - Riverstone
    4892 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 396-1360
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Carefully Nicely Effective
    Huyen Nguyen — Nov 24, 2022
    About Loan Whitmore, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033561519
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loan Whitmore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loan Whitmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Loan Whitmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Loan Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Loan Whitmore works at Carondelet Medical Group - Riverstone in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Loan Whitmore’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Loan Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loan Whitmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loan Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loan Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

