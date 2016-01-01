See All Physicians Assistants in Winchester, KY
David Moore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

David Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winchester, KY. 

David Moore works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Winchester, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
    1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About David Moore, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1780644906
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph East

