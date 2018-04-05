Lizhao Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lizhao Wang, PSY
Overview
Lizhao Wang, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Topeka, KS.
Locations
Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital1504 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 232-8542
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is very caring & he has suggestions that are helpful after he gives his opinion on your diagnosis. He tells you the most helpful way to handle it. His personality is business like, but he answers any questions at the end of the appt. & you realize he wants to help anyway he can.
About Lizhao Wang, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English, Chinese
- 1184699696
Lizhao Wang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lizhao Wang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Lizhao Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lizhao Wang.
