Lizbeth Fitzgerald, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lizbeth Fitzgerald, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Lizbeth Fitzgerald works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine Associates - Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine Associates Longview
    703 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 753-7291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Lizbeth Fitzgerald, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568964203
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Stephen F. Austin State University
    Undergraduate School

