See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Abington, PA
Liza Steele, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Liza Steele, PA-C

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Liza Steele, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Liza Steele works at Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA and Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Obgyn Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hartsville Medical Practice
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Horsham
    300 Welsh Rd Bldg 2, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irregular Periods
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Irregular Periods
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Liza Steele?

Aug 17, 2017
She listened to me and really cared. I've not had that from a doc in many years!
Elkins Park, PA — Aug 17, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Liza Steele, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Liza Steele, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Liza Steele to family and friends

Liza Steele's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Liza Steele

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Liza Steele, PA-C.

About Liza Steele, PA-C

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417003641
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Alderson-Broaddus College Physician Assistant Program
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Liza Steele, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liza Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Liza Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Liza Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Liza Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liza Steele.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liza Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liza Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Liza Steele, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.