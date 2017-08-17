Liza Steele, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liza Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Liza Steele, PA-C
Overview
Liza Steele, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA.
Liza Steele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Obgyn Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Hartsville Medical Practice1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Horsham300 Welsh Rd Bldg 2, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liza Steele?
She listened to me and really cared. I've not had that from a doc in many years!
About Liza Steele, PA-C
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417003641
Education & Certifications
- Alderson-Broaddus College Physician Assistant Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Liza Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Liza Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liza Steele works at
4 patients have reviewed Liza Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liza Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liza Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liza Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.