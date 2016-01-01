Liza Alvarado, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liza Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Liza Alvarado, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Liza Alvarado, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA.
Liza Alvarado works at
Locations
-
1
Liza J Alvarado, Universal Mind Therapy701 W Union Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 523-3886
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liza Alvarado?
About Liza Alvarado, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1447685219
Education & Certifications
- CEDAR CREST COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Liza Alvarado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Liza Alvarado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Liza Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liza Alvarado works at
Liza Alvarado speaks Spanish.
Liza Alvarado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Liza Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liza Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liza Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.