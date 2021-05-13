Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lithia Jimenez, OD
Dr. Lithia Jimenez, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomington, IN.
Landmark Eye Care355 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4220
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Jimenez for more than 30 years. In fact I was a patient while she was still a student. I would not trust anyone else with my eyes!
- Optometry
- English
- 1932241072
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
