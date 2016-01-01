See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Lissette Zayas, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lissette Zayas, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lissette Zayas works at Oak Street Health Fern Rock in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Fern Rock
    1200 W Godfrey Ave # 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7239

Ratings & Reviews

About Lissette Zayas, LCSW

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1366117194
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

