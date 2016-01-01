Lissette Novar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lissette Novar, PA-C
Overview
Lissette Novar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Lissette Novar works at
Locations
City of Fort Lauderdale Health and Wellness Center105 Ne 3rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (754) 206-2420
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Lissette Novar, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982980645
Frequently Asked Questions
Lissette Novar accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lissette Novar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lissette Novar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lissette Novar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lissette Novar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lissette Novar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.