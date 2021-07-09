Lissette Kinsella, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lissette Kinsella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lissette Kinsella, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lissette Kinsella, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA.
Lissette Kinsella works at
Locations
-
1
Charlottesville Family Medicine3025 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 973-1831
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lissette Kinsella?
fantastic!!!!!
About Lissette Kinsella, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1609204569
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Lissette Kinsella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lissette Kinsella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lissette Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lissette Kinsella works at
Lissette Kinsella speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Lissette Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lissette Kinsella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lissette Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lissette Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.