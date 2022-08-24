See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tustin, CA
Lissette Gomez, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lissette Gomez, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lissette Gomez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Saybrook Inst.

Lissette Gomez works at Orange County Center for Psychological Services OCCPS in Tustin, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kathryn Downing, LMFT
Kathryn Downing, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Occps
    250 W Main St Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 507-1751
  2. 2
    Lissette Gomez Psychotherapy
    180 Newport Center Dr Ste 270, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 290-1578

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavior Management
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavior Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lissette Gomez?

    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Lissette Gomez has grown to be a huge influence in my life! She has guided me through difficult times by providing a great mix of resources that were appropriate for both me and my husband. My time with her is an important part of my proactive mental health regimen. I am grateful until now and continue to receive sessions from therapysummit.com/ if I have enough time.
    Abirra Nartel — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lissette Gomez, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Lissette Gomez, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lissette Gomez to family and friends

    Lissette Gomez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lissette Gomez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lissette Gomez, LMFT.

    About Lissette Gomez, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740511492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saybrook Inst
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Phoenix
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lissette Gomez, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lissette Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lissette Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lissette Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Lissette Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lissette Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lissette Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lissette Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lissette Gomez, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.