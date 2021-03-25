Lissette Ayala, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lissette Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lissette Ayala, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lissette Ayala, MS is a Psychotherapist in Pompano Beach, FL.
Lissette Ayala works at
Locations
Grow Therapy10100 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33065 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Best Interventions5491 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 227-2530
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711Wednesday8:45am - 6:00pmSunday8:45am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
"Lissette takes the times to understand the nuances of my problems and talk through the details with me that someone else might gloss over. I have never had a therapist go so in depth with me before. "
About Lissette Ayala, MS
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Lissette Ayala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lissette Ayala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lissette Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lissette Ayala works at
Lissette Ayala speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Lissette Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lissette Ayala.
