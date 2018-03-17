See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ventura, CA
Overview

Lisette Borg, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA. 

Lisette Borg works at Ronald Bale Ph.D. in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Bale Ph.D.
    260 Maple Ct Ste 130, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 644-4762
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lisette Borg, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720201585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

