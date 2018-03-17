Lisette Borg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisette Borg, MFT
Overview
Lisette Borg, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA.
Lisette Borg works at
Locations
-
1
Ronald Bale Ph.D.260 Maple Ct Ste 130, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 644-4762
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisette Borg?
Ms. Borg is great therapist. My 10 year old son likes talking to her and feels comfortable around her. She has such a warm and welcoming presence.
About Lisette Borg, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1720201585
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisette Borg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisette Borg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisette Borg works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisette Borg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisette Borg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisette Borg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisette Borg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.