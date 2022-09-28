See All Nurse Practitioners in Orland Park, IL
Lisamarie Murdoch, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisamarie Murdoch, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisamarie Murdoch, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL. 

Lisamarie Murdoch works at Farid Karimi MD Pc in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farid Karimi MD Pc
    11235 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 479-5555
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisamarie Murdoch?

    Sep 28, 2022
    LisaMarie has been by my side for over a year. I’ve been heavily involved in my care and her advice and compassion have been invaluable. I wouldn’t work with anyone else. LisaMarie, please never stop doing what you’re doing! You stand out in the psychiatric field in the best possible way.
    Pam — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisamarie Murdoch, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisamarie Murdoch, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisamarie Murdoch to family and friends

    Lisamarie Murdoch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisamarie Murdoch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisamarie Murdoch, NP.

    About Lisamarie Murdoch, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801329743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisamarie Murdoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisamarie Murdoch works at Farid Karimi MD Pc in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Lisamarie Murdoch’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisamarie Murdoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisamarie Murdoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisamarie Murdoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisamarie Murdoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisamarie Murdoch, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.