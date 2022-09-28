Lisamarie Murdoch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisamarie Murdoch, NP
Overview
Lisamarie Murdoch, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Locations
Farid Karimi MD Pc11235 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 479-5555
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LisaMarie has been by my side for over a year. I’ve been heavily involved in my care and her advice and compassion have been invaluable. I wouldn’t work with anyone else. LisaMarie, please never stop doing what you’re doing! You stand out in the psychiatric field in the best possible way.
About Lisamarie Murdoch, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801329743
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisamarie Murdoch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisamarie Murdoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisamarie Murdoch works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisamarie Murdoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisamarie Murdoch.
