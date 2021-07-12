Lisa Zylstra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Zylstra, PA-C
Lisa Zylstra, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Lisa Zylstra works at
Locations
Carol Workman, 1405 SE 164th Ave Ste 101, Vancouver, WA 98683, (360) 253-7666
Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She's amazing! So caring, knowledgeable and attentive.
About Lisa Zylstra, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1821142738
Lisa Zylstra accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Zylstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Zylstra works at
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Zylstra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Zylstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Zylstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Zylstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.