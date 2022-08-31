See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Lisa Williams, NP

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (129)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Williams, NP is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Lisa Williams works at Ultra Smooth Skin in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ultra Smooth Skin
    7477 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 991-3038
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Ultra Smooth Skin
    4200 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 991-3038
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Botox® Injection
Hyperpigmentation
Age Spots
Botox® Injection
Hyperpigmentation

Age Spots Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 129 ratings
Patient Ratings (129)
5 Star
(127)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lisa Williams, NP

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1548230394
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Williams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

129 patients have reviewed Lisa Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

