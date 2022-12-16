Lisa Webb, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Webb, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Webb, PSY is a Psychologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Trustpoint Hospital.
Lisa Webb works at
Locations
Body & Mind Consulting2611 Salem Creek Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Directions (615) 908-2818Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trustpoint Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before I found Body and Mind Consulting, darkness drew a messy picture on the canvas of my life. I was walking down a path of self-destruction. The atmosphere she has cultivated in her office is a direct representation of her professionalism, compassion and non-judgmental attitude. Her office is my safe space where I truly let the good, the bad and the ugly out. She asks very thought provoking questions to help me, and provides tools and practice exercises to navigate through every day life scenarios. 10/10 recommend!
About Lisa Webb, PSY
- Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609058130
Education & Certifications
- State Of Utah, Department Of Corrections
- Royal Ottawa Healthcare Group and Health Psychology At Royal Ottawa Rehabilitation Centre
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- DAVID LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY
