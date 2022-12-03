See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Grand Rapids, MI
Lisa Watkins, CPNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Watkins, CPNP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Watkins, CPNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Lisa Watkins works at SHMG Pediatrics - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pediatrics - Grand Rapids
    1545 68th St SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Watkins?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Care and attention during visit.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Watkins, CPNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Watkins, CPNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Watkins to family and friends

    Lisa Watkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Watkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Watkins, CPNP.

    About Lisa Watkins, CPNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669807970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Watkins, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Watkins works at SHMG Pediatrics - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Lisa Watkins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Watkins, CPNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.