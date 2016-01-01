Lisa Tucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Tucci
Offers telehealth
Lisa Tucci is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Lisa Tucci works at
Tmc Medical Network Dba Tmcone7510 N Oracle Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 324-4911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467870378
Lisa Tucci accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Tucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Tucci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Tucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Tucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Tucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.