See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Swansboro, NC
Dr. Lisa Try, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Try, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Try, OD is an Optometrist in Swansboro, NC. 

Dr. Try works at Eyecarecenter in Swansboro, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Coles, OD
Dr. Robert Coles, OD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. John Johnson, OD
Dr. John Johnson, OD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecarecenter
    775 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8348
  2. 2
    Eyecarecenter
    2001 S Glenburnie Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-2908
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Try?

    May 19, 2021
    Wow, this is the best optometrist appointment I've been to in life!! I don't know why I've been putting this off so long.
    Elle — May 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Try, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Try, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Try to family and friends

    Dr. Try's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Try

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Try, OD.

    About Dr. Lisa Try, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891759924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Try, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Try is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Try has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Try has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Try.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Try, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Try appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Try, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.