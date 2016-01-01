Lisa Trautman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Trautman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Trautman, FNP-C
Overview
Lisa Trautman, FNP-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Lisa Trautman works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Trautman?
About Lisa Trautman, FNP-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1861987604
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Trautman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Trautman using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Trautman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Trautman works at
Lisa Trautman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Trautman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Trautman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Trautman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.