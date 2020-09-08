Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Townsend, PSY.D
Dr. Lisa Townsend, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Cleckler Psychological Services LLC224 E Willamette Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 290-6672
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Excellent doctor. Everyone was sweet and understanding and I have no complaints.
About Dr. Lisa Townsend, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871980821
Dr. Townsend accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
