Lisa Taylor, FNP-C
Lisa Taylor, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA.
Nivano Health1101 Smith Ln, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 407-2222
I went to my doctor's office several days ago because the lower right quadrant of my face began to swell up for no reason. I saw Lisa Taylor and she was very thorough in trying to determine why it was happening. It was actually getting more swollen as we talked. After ruling out a lot of things that might cause the swelling, she gave me a steroid shot and instructed me to take Benedryl every six hours. By that evening, the swelling had started to go away and a few days later I am back to normal.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144505835
