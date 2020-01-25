Lisa Swords, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Swords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Swords, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Swords, MA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD.
Lisa Swords works at
Locations
The Resource G Roup7801 York Rd Ste 215, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-5004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree with every single negative review of Lisa. Maybe someone had a bad day or experience. But she doesn't push drugs on me, she doesn't just care about my money or if I'm 3 minutes late, and she isn't abusive of me. She even asks about what other help or therapy I'm getting outside her care to be proactive toward a healthier life. There aren't words to describe how appreciative and thankful I am of her. She is caring and professional. She is kind, honest, and willing to listen and ask questions when necessary. She builds a real relationship with you, so that she may better serve you. She is incredibly genuine and understanding. She explains any and all information about the medications she prescribes. She always returns phone calls for medication issues. Anyone in her care is in the best of hands. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking real help.
About Lisa Swords, MA
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- York College
Lisa Swords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Swords accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Lisa Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
