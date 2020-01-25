See All Psychiatrists in Towson, MD
Lisa Swords, MA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Lisa Swords works at 7801 York Road Towson, MD in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Resource G Roup
    7801 York Rd Ste 215, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-5004

Medication Management
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jan 25, 2020
    I disagree with every single negative review of Lisa. Maybe someone had a bad day or experience. But she doesn't push drugs on me, she doesn't just care about my money or if I'm 3 minutes late, and she isn't abusive of me. She even asks about what other help or therapy I'm getting outside her care to be proactive toward a healthier life. There aren't words to describe how appreciative and thankful I am of her. She is caring and professional. She is kind, honest, and willing to listen and ask questions when necessary. She builds a real relationship with you, so that she may better serve you. She is incredibly genuine and understanding. She explains any and all information about the medications she prescribes. She always returns phone calls for medication issues. Anyone in her care is in the best of hands. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking real help.
    John P — Jan 25, 2020
    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1609177658
    • York College
    Lisa Swords, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Swords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Swords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Swords works at 7801 York Road Towson, MD in Towson, MD. View the full address on Lisa Swords’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Lisa Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Swords.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

